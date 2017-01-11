Snack Pak 4 Kids needs volunteers to serve our community

Snack Pak 4 Kids is continuing to serve our community for the 6th year in a row. As we start a new year they are asking for continued support from the community. Because of volunteers throughout the panhandle, the program serves over 7,000 students in 40 school districts.

Volunteers pack 12 to 14 nutritious snacks in plastic bags and deliver them to schools to be placed in backpacks that are sent home each Friday. The bags are packed for students who live in food insecure homes.

Community involvement helps keep the organization running. Snack Pak relies on volunteers who give not just money but their time. Churches, organizations, and other individual volunteers work hard to pack thousands of bags for children in need. Without those who help pack the bags each month, kids throughout the region would not be fed over the weekend.

If you want to volunteer to pack bags you can head to South Georgia Baptist on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. They would like anyone from the community to come and help pack an estimated 2,000 bags.

