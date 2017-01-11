One structure lost in fire Wednesday morning

Authorities say a single shed was lost during a fire that burned for just under an hour Wednesday morning.

Multiple fire units to an area near Arlie Drive just north of Amarillo around 10 a.m. No injuries were immediately reported, according to authorities on scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

As of 11:20 a.m., some fire units remained on scene monitoring hot spots.

Storm Track 10 Meteorologist Allan Gwyn says Wednesday's weather conditions are conducive to sudden large fires.

