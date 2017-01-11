RECALL ALERT: Palmer Candy Company announces voluntary limited recall of select candy products

Palmer Candy Company (www.palmercandy.com), a privately-held, fifth-generation manufacturer of chocolate and holiday confections, announced today a limited recall of certain chocolate products after being informed by a supplier that a milk powder ingredient used in a compound chocolate coating that they supply to Palmer Candy Company has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
The voluntary recall, in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) includes selected products produced between October 20, 2016 and December 9, 2016 and shipped by Palmer Candy Company to grocery, convenience store and wholesale customers nationwide.
Recalled products include the following:
|UPC #
|Affected Items Purchased By Consumers
|Expiration Range
|77232-17250
|Palmer Candy Chocolate Almond Bark 9 oz.
|4/26/2017 - 6/7/2017
|77232-17137
|Palmer Candy Christmas Tree Pretzels 7 oz.
|7/27/2017 - 8/3/2017
|77232-16310
|Palmer Candy Christmas Tree Pretzels 7 oz.
|7/24/2017 - 7/27/2017
|77232-17254
|Palmer Candy Cookies & Cream Bark 9 oz.
|7/17/2017 - 9/2/2017
|77232-16043
|Palmer Candy Crème De Menthe Bark 9 oz.
|8/7/2017 - 8/7/2017
|77232-17255
|Palmer Candy Crème De Menthe Bark 9 oz.
|7/26/2017 - 8/7/2017
|77232-17002
|Palmer Candy Drizzled Peanut Brittle 8 oz.
|4/30/2017 - 5/22/2017
|77232-17291
|Palmer Candy Game Day Party Bowl 16 oz.
|7/18/2017 - 7/18/2017
|77232-17285
|Palmer Candy Holiday Gift Bowl 22 oz.
|4/18/2017 -5/1/2017
|77232-23045
|Palmer Candy Holiday Treats 16.5 oz.
|4/25/2017 - 5/14/2017
|77232-17270
|Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 9 oz.
|7/15/2017 - 8/29/2017
|77232-16309
|Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 8/9 oz.
|7/24/2017 - 7/28/2017
|77232-16042
|Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 12/9 oz.
|7/17/2017 - 7/17/2017
|77232-13990
|Palmer Candy Swirled Pretzels 5 oz.
|8/30/2017 - 9/`7/2017
|77232-13227
|Bakery Delights Christmas Tree Pretzels 5 oz.
|7/18/2017 - 8/3/2017
|25439-20204
|Delhaize Peppermint Pretzels 5 oz.
|7/28/2017 - 8/3/2017
|X000FMRA8J
|Trail’s End Chocolatey Caramel Crunch 18 oz.
|7/29/2017 - 8/8/2017
|41415-22691
|Publix Almond Bark with Cocoa 10 oz.
|4/26/2017 - 5/23/2017
|41415-23091
|Publix Peppermint Bark 10 oz.
|8/3/2017 - 8/7/2017
|77232-02580
|Palmer Candy 3 Part Christmas Bowl 15 oz.
|4/12/2017 - 5/28/2017
|77232-12147
|Palmer Candy Mixed Peppermint Pretzel 7 oz.
|7/18/2017 - 7/27/2017
|77232-12146
|Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 8 oz.
|7/12/2017 - 7/28/2017
UPC #s are usually on the back of the bag or bottom of containers.
Product photos are attached.
To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with any of the products affected by this recall. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
The recall is the result of a potentially contaminated milk powder ingredient recalled by Valley Milk Products, a derivative of which was included as a small portion of the ingredients by another company in a confectionary coating supplied to Palmer Candy Company. Affected products include a variety of candy products sold to retailers under the Palmer Candy Company brand, private label chocolates for retail distribution and bulk products provided to retailers for repackaging. Although testing has shown no pathogenic bacteria in the milk confectionary coatings, the company decided out of an abundance of caution to recall all products produced using any amount of the now recalled ingredients.
Marty Palmer, president and chief executive officer of Palmer Candy Company said, “We are truly sorry for any distress this recall causes to our retail customers and to consumers. We remain committed to the highest standards in food quality and safety. We are taking this recall very seriously and truly appreciate the cooperation of our customers as we work to resolve this matter promptly.”
Consumers should throw out or return these products to the point of sale for a full refund.
For more information, consumers may call to speak with a Customer Service Representative at Palmer Candy Company between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time at 712-258-5543.
Source: FDA
