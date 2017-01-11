RECALL ALERT: Palmer Candy Company announces voluntary limited recall of select candy products

Palmer Candy Company (www.palmercandy.com), a privately-held, fifth-generation manufacturer of chocolate and holiday confections, announced today a limited recall of certain chocolate products after being informed by a supplier that a milk powder ingredient used in a compound chocolate coating that they supply to Palmer Candy Company has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The voluntary recall, in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) includes selected products produced between October 20, 2016 and December 9, 2016 and shipped by Palmer Candy Company to grocery, convenience store and wholesale customers nationwide.

Recalled products include the following:

UPC # Affected Items Purchased By Consumers Expiration Range 77232-17250 Palmer Candy Chocolate Almond Bark 9 oz. 4/26/2017 - 6/7/2017 77232-17137 Palmer Candy Christmas Tree Pretzels 7 oz. 7/27/2017 - 8/3/2017 77232-16310 Palmer Candy Christmas Tree Pretzels 7 oz. 7/24/2017 - 7/27/2017 77232-17254 Palmer Candy Cookies & Cream Bark 9 oz. 7/17/2017 - 9/2/2017 77232-16043 Palmer Candy Crème De Menthe Bark 9 oz. 8/7/2017 - 8/7/2017 77232-17255 Palmer Candy Crème De Menthe Bark 9 oz. 7/26/2017 - 8/7/2017 77232-17002 Palmer Candy Drizzled Peanut Brittle 8 oz. 4/30/2017 - 5/22/2017 77232-17291 Palmer Candy Game Day Party Bowl 16 oz. 7/18/2017 - 7/18/2017 77232-17285 Palmer Candy Holiday Gift Bowl 22 oz. 4/18/2017 -5/1/2017 77232-23045 Palmer Candy Holiday Treats 16.5 oz. 4/25/2017 - 5/14/2017 77232-17270 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 9 oz. 7/15/2017 - 8/29/2017 77232-16309 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 8/9 oz. 7/24/2017 - 7/28/2017 77232-16042 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 12/9 oz. 7/17/2017 - 7/17/2017 77232-13990 Palmer Candy Swirled Pretzels 5 oz. 8/30/2017 - 9/`7/2017 77232-13227 Bakery Delights Christmas Tree Pretzels 5 oz. 7/18/2017 - 8/3/2017 25439-20204 Delhaize Peppermint Pretzels 5 oz. 7/28/2017 - 8/3/2017 X000FMRA8J Trail’s End Chocolatey Caramel Crunch 18 oz. 7/29/2017 - 8/8/2017 41415-22691 Publix Almond Bark with Cocoa 10 oz. 4/26/2017 - 5/23/2017 41415-23091 Publix Peppermint Bark 10 oz. 8/3/2017 - 8/7/2017 77232-02580 Palmer Candy 3 Part Christmas Bowl 15 oz. 4/12/2017 - 5/28/2017 77232-12147 Palmer Candy Mixed Peppermint Pretzel 7 oz. 7/18/2017 - 7/27/2017 77232-12146 Palmer Candy Peppermint Bark 8 oz. 7/12/2017 - 7/28/2017

UPC #s are usually on the back of the bag or bottom of containers.

Product photos are attached.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with any of the products affected by this recall. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recall is the result of a potentially contaminated milk powder ingredient recalled by Valley Milk Products, a derivative of which was included as a small portion of the ingredients by another company in a confectionary coating supplied to Palmer Candy Company. Affected products include a variety of candy products sold to retailers under the Palmer Candy Company brand, private label chocolates for retail distribution and bulk products provided to retailers for repackaging. Although testing has shown no pathogenic bacteria in the milk confectionary coatings, the company decided out of an abundance of caution to recall all products produced using any amount of the now recalled ingredients.

Marty Palmer, president and chief executive officer of Palmer Candy Company said, “We are truly sorry for any distress this recall causes to our retail customers and to consumers. We remain committed to the highest standards in food quality and safety. We are taking this recall very seriously and truly appreciate the cooperation of our customers as we work to resolve this matter promptly.”

Consumers should throw out or return these products to the point of sale for a full refund.

For more information, consumers may call to speak with a Customer Service Representative at Palmer Candy Company between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time at 712-258-5543.

Source: FDA