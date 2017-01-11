RECALL ALERT: Mann Packing voluntarily issuing Class 1 Recall of Organic Veggies Snacking Tray

Mann Packing is voluntarily recalling 205 cases of 18 ounce Organic Veggies with Organic Ranch Dip in a snacking tray because the product may contain mislabeled ingredients that could pose an allergen risk; specifically egg, milk, soy and mustard.

The product has a best if used by date of January 14 and an incorrect UPC barcode: 71651901471 (the correct UPC is 716519014765). No illnesses have been reported in association with the recall to date. No other Mann Packing products are affected by the recall. Mann Packing is taking the extra precautionary measure of issuing this recall so that consumers who may have purchased the product are properly made aware. The product was shipped to the following states: Florida, Minnesota, New York, Iowa and Texas.

Consumers who have the recalled product in their possession and are allergic to egg, milk, soy and/or mustard, should not consume the item. Consumers with questions should contact Mann Packing at 1-800-285-1002 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm Pacific Standard Time or via info@mannpacking.com.

The following product with the Best of Used By date January 14 is subject to this recall. The best if used by date can be found in the upper right corner:

Mann Packing representatives are contacting retail customers who received the item and asking they remove the product from the store shelves and inventories and that no products are made available for consumer purchase.

