RECALL ALERT: Chip’n Dipped issues allergy alert on undeclared milk in "Dark Chocolate Crunch Bar"

Kids who practice Palo Duro Canyon's three core values of safety, stewardship and service are now being rewarded for their help by park staff.
Target is recalling Water Absorbing Toys due to ingestion hazard. If the small toy is ingested, it can expand inside a child's body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening.
Amarillo police are searching for a suspect involved in an overnight robbery in north Amarillo.
Palace Coffee Company is looking to build a roastery in downtown Amarillo.
Weather Outlook for Friday, April 14
