RECALL ALERT: Chip’n Dipped issues allergy alert on undeclared milk in "Dark Chocolate Crunch Bar"

Chip’n Dipped of Huntington, NY, is recalling its 2.9-oz. bar, Dark Chocolate Crunch because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The recalled "Dark Chocolate Crunch" was distributed nationwide in retail stores.

The product comes in 2.9oz Bar form. The lot numbers are 1100506, 1100483 and 1100524 and are stamped on the back of the packaging box. Individual bars are unmarked.

One illness has been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the milk-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk.

Production of the product has been suspended until FDA and the company is certain that the problem has been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased The Dark Chocolate Crunch Bar are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-888-545-2447, Monday-Friday 10am -4 pm ET.

Source: FDA