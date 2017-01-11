RECALL ALERT: Michaels recalls Rock Salt Lamps due to shock and fire hazards

Description:

This recall involves three rock salt lamps sold under the Lumière brand. The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. The lamps were sold in black cardboard boxes with a photo of the lamp on the front of the box and the UPC bar code on the bottom of the box.

Description SKU UPC Rock of Gibraltar Lamp 495144 00886946056253 Carnival of Lights 495433 00886946058325 Basket of Rocks 495146 00886946056277

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the lamps and return them to any Michaels store for a full refund.

Sold At:

Michaels stores from July 2016 through November 2016 for between $15 and $30.

Consumer Contact:

Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Source: CPSC