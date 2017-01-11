RECALL ALERT: Dunkin’ Donuts recalls glass tumblers due to laceration and burn hazards

Description:

This recall involves 16 ounce glass tumblers for hot and cold beverages, sold in three styles. They are approximately 8 inches tall and approximately 3 inches in diameter.

The first style has “BUT FIRST, DUNKIN” written in white font on the inside layer of glass, a clear lid and pink plastic where the lid connects with the base of the tumbler.

The second style has “BUT FIRST, DUNKIN” written in white font on the inside layer of glass, a clear lid, and orange plastic where the lid connects with the base of the tumbler.

The third style has a black and gray plaid pattern on the inside layer of glass, a black silicone grip with the letters “DD” embossed on it, and a black lid.

Incidents/Injuries:

Dunkin Donuts has received 19 reports of the glass tumblers cracking or breaking. No injuries have been reported.



Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled glass tumblers and return them to the Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant where purchased for a full refund.

Sold At:

Dunkin’ Donuts stores from September 2016 through November 2016 for between $13 and $15

Consumer Contact:

Dunkin’ Donuts at 800-859-5339 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.dunkindonuts.com

Source: CPSC