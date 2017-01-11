City hosts public meeting on drainage improvement project

The City of Amarillo’s Capital Projects & Development Engineering (CPDE) department will host a public meeting providing an overview of upcoming drainage projects Thursday, Jan. 12 at 6 p.m. in the Downtown Central Library (413 S.E. 4th Avenue).

These projects include drainage improvements at Western Crossing, Bell Street at Diamond Horseshoe Lake, and the Tee Anchor Boulevard Storm Sewer.

City staff will be on hand to answer questions and residents are encouraged to attend to learn more about the project.

Work is expected to begin this month. Amarillo City Council awarded the $343,935 contract to Amarillo Utility Contractors, Inc. The contract includes provisions to help minimize the impact to the neighborhood traffic.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.

The City and its contractor would like to thank residents and motorists in advance for their patience and understanding.

For more information or questions concerning this project, please call CPDE at (806) 378-9334.

Source: City of Amarillo