State grants continue to fund Amarillo public health

Amarillo's Department of Public Health can continue working to protect citizens from disease thanks to the help of four large grants.

The four grants from the Texas Department of State Health Services total $782,857, and were accepted by the Amarillo City Council Tuesday evening.

These grants will fund immunizations, emergency preparedness, the STD clinic, and tuberculosis (TB) services for the next year - all resources Casie Stoughton, Director of Public Health, said are widely utilized by the community.

"Immunizations for children and adults, STD services for children and adults, TB services for children and adults," said Stoughton. "If you need a TB skin test, if you're going back to school or foster care, [if you need] immunizations, it's time for your flu shot, definitely come on in and see us."

The state grants are the primary source of funding for the Department of Public Health for the next year.

"We look forward to it, we rely on these grants," said Stoughton. "We receive this grant funding and then additional funding through the Amarillo Hospital District and district projects and a few other small sources, but this is absolutely our main source of funding."

We're still in the middle of flu season, and Stoughton wants to remind the community that it's not too late to get your flu shot.

Many other vaccines and tests are available at the public health clinic year round.

Thanks in part to these grants, no patients will be turned away from the clinic for an inability to pay for immunizations.

