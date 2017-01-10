WTAMU recognized for online programs

West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) scored big time for its online bachelor's program.

U.S. News & World Report released its 2017 "Best Online Programs," and WTAMU earned multiple recognition in the coveted rankings, including a No. 6 spot for its online bachelor's program.

Only degree-granting online programs at regionally accredited institutions were considered for the 2017 list.

The list includes bachelor's and graduate degrees in fields such as business, engineering, education, and nursing.

"Online learning is relatively new but growing in popularity because of the flexibility it offers," managing editor of education at U.S. News, Anita Narayan, said. "We developed the best online programs rankings to provide students with the tools to identify programs that offer top faculty, positive student engagement and generous support services-all of which are key to productive online learning."

WTAMU earned rankings in both undergraduate and graduate programs.

U.S. News & World Report ranks undergraduate programs on a variety of factors, including student engagement, faculty credentials, student services and technology, admissions selectivity and peer reputation, faculty credentials, student services and technologies and graduation rates.

The university earned its 2017 in the following areas.

Online Bachelor's Program: WTAMU's online undergraduate programs are ranked sixth overall in U.S. News & World Report for 2017, up from No. 11 in 2016. A total of 311 institutions with online bachelor's programs were considered for the 2017 rankings. Areas of online study at WTAMU include business management, business marketing, business law and economics, criminal justice and nursing. WTAMU once again earned the highest ranking in the state of Texas in this category. Four Texas institutions placed in the top 100 for 2017, but WTAMU is the only Texas institution to earn a spot in the top 10.

Online Graduate Business Program (Specialized non-MBA): WTAMU's online graduate business program ranks 26th overall by U.S. News & World Report for 2017. A total of 141 specialized online graduate business programs were considered for the 2017 rankings. Only four Texas institutions placed in the top 100 for 2017, and WTAMU is only one of two from Texas in the top 30

Online Graduate M.B.A. Program: The university's online Master of Business Administration (M.B.A) program is listed at number 47 overall in the 2017 rankings. A total of 255 M.B.A programs were considered for this year's rankings. Six Texas universities placed in the top 100 for 2017, and WTAMU is one of only two from Texas listed in the top 50.

Online Graduate Nursing Program: WTAMU's online nursing program ranks at number 87 overall for 2017. The university's master's in nursing program allows students to tailor elective options to meet unique learning needs and interests. Nine universities from the state of Texas placed in the top 100 for 2017.

For more information about the online degree programs offered at WTAMU go to their website or contact the admissions office's email or 806-651-2020

