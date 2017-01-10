Texas Panhandle Pups Unchained to unchain first dog

A new local organization is working to unchain dogs in an effort to improve the lives of dogs on chains and tethers.

On Feb. 4, the newly formed Texas Panhandle Pups Unchained (TXPPU) will build a fence for a Rottweiler named Bruce.

"I'd pass him every day going home from work. I passed him for over 8 months now I've seen him out there chained up and I just had to do something," says Founder Melanie Henry.

The mission of TXPPU is to build fences and provide sturdy doghouses free of charge for families who are keeping their pets on chains and tethers or in small enclosures.

In addition, the group also hopes to offer free spay/neuter services for these dogs, as well as emergency veterinary care.

To help TXPPU get off on the right foot, they will be assisted and mentored by volunteers from the Portland, Oregon-based non-profit Fences for Fido, which has unchained nearly 1,500 dogs in their region since 2009.

The group recently mentored Texas Dogs Unchained, by helping them build their first two fences in the Lubbock area in December.

Henry said that volunteers are still needed to help on this build day, which may also include a smaller fence for a second dog as well.

"You don't need experience at all - that's why Fences for Fido in coming down, Henry said. "They're going to teach us what we need to know about building the most cost-effective fences, so we can unchain as many dogs as possible with limited funding."

In addition to volunteers for their builds, Henry said cash donations for supplies and a partner veterinarian would be very much appreciated.

"Straw, hay donations, dog food, there's a lot to it...medical bills. We do help them with medical bills, We have helped Bruce. He went to the vet last week."

Anyone interested in volunteering, or needing more information can contact Melanie Henry by email.

Donations can also be made online at on their GoFundMe.

