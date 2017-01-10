Crosswalk improvements may cause delays

Texas Department of Criminal Justice employees are concerned about the remodeling of their Amarillo District Parole Office.
Employees sent us pictures on Facebook, concerning their office conditions. They tell us their supervisors are leaving them in the dark, and they're worried there may be a bigger picture. One employee says the problems started a few months ago when a sewer line broke and fell from the upper floor to the lower floor, prompting them to rem...
The Department of Veterans Affairs has launched a website to show VA clinic wait times.
Hundreds of dollars are being planted around Amarillo, bringing out hundreds of people hoping to score the money
Following the devastating wildfires across the Panhandle in March, Phillips 66 plans to donate $10,000 each to ten area volunteer fire departments.
As Easter approaches, Newschannel 10 compiled area egg hunts and events for your family.
