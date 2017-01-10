Crosswalk improvements may cause delays

Amarillo residents may experience delays in the coming weeks at Georgia Street and Plains Boulevard due to crosswalk improvements.

The delays are due to the first project implemented from the Rock Island Rail Trail Master Plan.

The project will require minimal lane closures to allow the contractors to make improvements to the concrete at the intersection.

The changes coming with the completion of the project include the Georgia Street and Plains Boulevard intersection having a LightGuard Systems composed of in-roadway warning lights.

Other improvements to the immediate area include the installation of new benches and a bicycle "fixit" station where minor repairs may be made.

For more information on the LightGuard Systems or other improvements, visit amarillo.gov or call the Parks & Recreation department at (806) 378-3036.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.