Crews battled grass fire north of H-270, west of Slapout

Fire crews battled a grass fire north of H-270, west of Slapout.

The fire has been contained and crews are currently working hot spots.

Beaver County Emergency Management says there is no longer a chance for evacuations.

The blaze began at 2:00 a.m. this morning and was moving rapidly because of high winds.

Crews from Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas responded to the fire.

Traffic is asked to avoid the area as crews need safe access.

We will continue to follow the story and bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

