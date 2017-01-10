Randall High teams up for Ronald McDonald House Toy Drive

Tonight teams from Randall High School are asking spectators to bring new toys to be donated to the Ronald McDonald house.
The toys donated are then distributed to children in both BSA and Northwest Texas hospitals.
"We deliver twice a week, depending on the supply," says Ronald McDonald House Program Director Jan Plequette. "It's wonderful to give a smile to a child in the hospital because being in the hospital is really scary for them."
This is one of the many programs the Ronald McDonald house efforts including providing housing for families with sick children.
The Randall High School girls basketball team saw a need at the house when visiting over the summer and decided this was a great way to give back to the community that supports them.
"We rely on community support to continue this program," says Plequette. "If you would like to donate and can't bring toys to the game you can always bring toys to the house. Remember that we give toys not just on Christmas but all year round."
The games are tonight at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
If you are a student and bring a toy you get into the game for free.
Rachel Gollhardt joined the NewsChannel 10 team in August of 2015. Rachel is from Pennsylvania and graduated from Ashland University.
