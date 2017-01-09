City manager finalists meet with residents for first time

Now in the middle of finalist interviews, the Amarillo City Council is hoping to select a new city manager as early as Tuesday.

The city council has narrowed 30 applicants down to 5 finalists, who are just one interview round away from finding out who gets the top position among city staff.

And Tuesday evening they were tested on their people skills by meeting and talking with residents of Amarillo for the first time.

Around 100 people came to the Amarillo Civic Center to ask questions and learn more about the city manager finalists.

"We're talking to people, and that's why tonight is important, so people in the community can meet the candidates," said council member Mark Nair. "Then we'll see what their feelings are, we'll see what people think, but we ultimately make the decision."

Those finalists are:

Bob Cowell, Interim City Manager for the City of Amarillo

Mark McDaniel, Asst. City Manager for the City of Dallas

Jared Miller, City Manager for the City of San Marcos

Ronald Olson, recent City Manager for the City of Corpus Christi

James Twombly, recent City Manager for the City of Tulsa

"It has been a really good process, and I am very encouraged at the quality of these candidates," said Mayor Paul Harpole. "We have 5 wonderful candidates for this position. There are none of them that I would say don't have a good chance at this job."

Each finalist met with the mayor and each council member individually Monday morning, and will meet with the council as a whole Tuesday.

"They all seem really keen on the city and ready to come in and do whatever they can do to make the city better," said Harpole.

If the council can come to a consensus Tuesday, Harpole said they will offer someone the job that day and confirm it at next week's city council meeting.