Canyon police searching for stolen dirt bikes

The suspects vehicle/Source:Canyon Police Department The suspects vehicle/Source:Canyon Police Department
CANYON, TX (KFDA) -

The Canyon Police Department needs your help locating two stolen dirt bikes. 

On Dec. 6 at around 4:30 a.m., two dirt bikes were stolen from the Rockin R storage located in the 500 block of 3rd Avenue.

The suspect's vehicle, that was seen on surveillance video, is a dark four door truck.

Authorities believe the make is either a Toyota Tundra or a Nissan. 

One bike is a red 2009 Honda CRF 250X, and the other is a blue 2003 Yamaha TTR 250.

Those with any information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or Canyon police at 806-655-5023. 

