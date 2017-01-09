Congested traffic raises safety concern for Bushland ISD

The community of Bushland is seeing an influx of traffic, thanks to the area's growing population.

Bushland Independent School District officials said the traffic is raising safety concerns for both the elementary and middle school grounds.

"Our number one concern is safety," Superintendent Don Wood said. "If you have kids walking to a school building and with traffic really congested, you want to try and control it."

Wood said the congestion has led to multiple car accidents, two of which happened in 2017.

The city has put up more stop signs and during the morning and afternoon rushes Wood, along with school's resource officers, stand outside to help divert traffic.

One reason the traffic gets backed up is because the roads around the school do not have a turning lane.

Wood said the school has reached out to TxDOT and will be working with Potter County to find a solution to this problem.

"The main thing we need to focus on is communication and keeping everybody in the loop on how we try to come up with a resolution to the issue that is going to get worse," Wood expressed.

TxDOT will be widening the exit ramps on I-40 to keep the traffic from backing up onto I-40.

Wood believes the TxDOT project will help the north traffic but not the south traffic where the schools are at.

Residents who live near the school also face traffic challenges when they are trying to leave and return to their homes.

Wood said the high traffic causes driver to become agitated and frustrated that traffic is not moving.

"Even during off times speed is going to be an issue." Wood said. "People trying to get in and out of the community before rush hour hits and, so the problem becomes magnified as new subdivisions come in."

If you would like to hear more about Bushland's propositions to control and resolve the traffic issues you can attend the Potter County Commissioners Court on Friday, Jan.13 at 10:00 a.m.

The meeting will be held on the first floor of the Potter County Courthouse.

