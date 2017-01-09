APD investigating deadly Go-Cart crash

One young woman is dead after she was ejected from a go-cart she was driving near her home. On Jan.7, Amarillo Police officers were sent on a report that a person had been injured while driving a go-cart in the 4000 block of N. Morning Drive in Amarillo.

When officers arrived they found the driver had jumped the cart off of a small hill when the vehicle rolled and ejected the driver. The driver was the only person in the go-cart at the time and she was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

The go-cart was equipped with a roll cage, however, the rider was not wearing a seat belt or helmet at the time of the crash.

