Tim Tebow to speak in Perryton

Tim Tebow will be making his way to the panhandle to speak about his life experiences and perseverance.

A group of 20 men say they have worked to bring Tebow to Perryton to bring his positive message to the community.

Other speakers include Former NFL Player Caleb Campbell, and ESPY Award Winner Jeremy Campbell.

The evening event is from 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. at Rodeo Nights in Perryton, Saturday, Jan. 14.

You can find more information and tickets at timtebowperryton.eventbrite.com

SHAKEN with Tim Tebow

Rodeo Nights

Texas 143 Loop

Perryton, TX 79070

