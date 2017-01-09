Reception to introduce the five Amarillo City Manager candidates

The City of Amarillo invites you to meet the five candidates in the running for Amarillo's next City Manager.
A community reception will introduce the five finalists selected by the Amarillo City Council.
The finalists are our current Interim City Manager Bob Cowell, Dallas Assistant City Manager Mark McDaniel, San Marcos City Manager Jared Miller, Ronald Olson, who most recently served as City Manager of Corpus Cristi, and James Twombly, who most recently served as Tulsa's City Manager.
The community reception will be Monday, Jan. 9 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Amarillo Civic Center in the Heritage Ballroom.
