Winter months could possibly lead to skin cancer

Amarillo residents can expect to see more construction coming soon now that debt has been issued for the bond propositions voted on in November. Tuesday morning city staff sold $22 million in bonds to fund street and public safety projects.
In Texas it is illegal to gamble on any sporting event, which technically does not include fantasy sports.
Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation is still working to bring the first wild animal rehab center to Amarillo.
The owner of an old Amarillo Hospital says vandalism continues to plague buildings he is working hard to preserve.
The Clayton Police Department is investigating a possible case of arson.
