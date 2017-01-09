Winter months could possibly lead to skin cancer

The American Cancer Society estimated that in Texas, over 4200 people will be diagnosed with melanoma and about one in five people will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

Michelle Marsh with the American Cancer Society said skin cancer is one of the most common cancers and that's because of UV rays coming from the sun.

What people forget is that those UV rays are year round and that includes the winter. Even in cold and snowy areas the sun can penetrate the skin causing damages to certain skin cells which could contribute to and may even initiate the development of skin cancers.

"When you think about skin cancer and the relation to it, normally we just worried about the ray coming on top. But with reflection from the snow you’re getting that bounce back. So areas from your nose, chin, ears and your face. Areas that’s not normally protected during the winter time can be especially susceptible to these rays and to the damage that they can cause," said Marsh.

You can decrease skin exposure to intense UV radiation by seeking shade; wearing protective clothing and remembering that sunblock and moisturizers with SPF is not just for going to the beach, but should be applied before stepping out the door.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.