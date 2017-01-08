AMS and YCCO team up to help the homeless tackle the cold winter months

Amarillo Medical Service and their well-known blue truck were providing a helping hand, but in a different way than usual.

Along with Yellow City Community Outreach, AMS was able to raise over a hundred articles of clothing, coats and blankets for the homeless men and women in the YCCO shelter.

Both organizations said they were doing their part in the community to make sure they help their fellow man.

"We deal with these people on a daily basis, even on our trucks. These people are citizens of the community. They’re people’s brothers, sons, daughters, their families. Anything we can do to help them we will do," said Stevie Couch Paramedic for AMS.

"The kindness shown by AMS, is just overwhelming to YCCO, it inspires us all. We encourage every agency to start their own outreach. Together we can solve homelessness in Amarillo, TX,” YCCO President, Dan Ferguson said.

Another person present at the coat and blanket drive was Arthur Clayton Jr.

He was there to show his appreciation to AMS and volunteers for all the work they've done for him and others who are homeless.

"It goes to show you know not only people that have a little bit of money, they don’t mind putting a little bit on people that don’t have. I think that it’s a God thing, " said Clayton.

Clayton said God is truly using the people of the community.

He went on to say the man upstairs will continue to make sure he and others will be provided with the things they need to survive.

