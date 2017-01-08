As we get ready to start a new work week, here's a look at some area lane closures that could cause you some delays.
Four overhead road signs that were scheduled for removal this week to accommodate bridge reconstruction work are now slated for removal between Tuesday, Jan. 10 to Tuesday, Jan. 17. The work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on I-40, between the interchange and Nelson Street, in both directions. Once construction along that stretch of I-40 is complete, the signs will be properly relocated.
Each sign will take approximately 20 to 30 minutes to remove, so traffic may come to a stop for brief periods of time. Motorists are encouraged to slow down in the work zone, drive with extra caution and take alternate routes, if possible.
ONGOING:
South Loop 335 (Hollywood):
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. Slow down in work zones.
For more information, call TxDOT Public Information Officer Sonja Gross at (806) 356-3256.
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Amarillo residents can expect to see more construction coming soon now that debt has been issued for the bond propositions voted on in November. Tuesday morning city staff sold $22 million in bonds to fund street and public safety projects.
Amarillo residents can expect to see more construction coming soon now that debt has been issued for the bond propositions voted on in November. Tuesday morning city staff sold $22 million in bonds to fund street and public safety projects.
In Texas it is illegal to gamble on any sporting event, which technically does not include fantasy sports.
In Texas it is illegal to gamble on any sporting event, which technically does not include fantasy sports.
Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation is still working to bring the first wild animal rehab center to Amarillo.
Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation is still working to bring the first wild animal rehab center to Amarillo.
The owner of an old Amarillo Hospital says vandalism continues to plague buildings he is working hard to preserve.
The owner of an old Amarillo Hospital says vandalism continues to plague buildings he is working hard to preserve.
The Clayton Police Department is investigating a possible case of arson.
The Clayton Police Department is investigating a possible case of arson.