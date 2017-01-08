As we get ready to start a new work week, here's a look at some area lane closures that could cause you some delays.

Four overhead road signs that were scheduled for removal this week to accommodate bridge reconstruction work are now slated for removal between Tuesday, Jan. 10 to Tuesday, Jan. 17. The work will take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. on I-40, between the interchange and Nelson Street, in both directions. Once construction along that stretch of I-40 is complete, the signs will be properly relocated.

Each sign will take approximately 20 to 30 minutes to remove, so traffic may come to a stop for brief periods of time. Motorists are encouraged to slow down in the work zone, drive with extra caution and take alternate routes, if possible.

ONGOING:

The inside lane of I-27 south will be closed from Bell Street to Hollywood Road for crack sealing.

The inside lane of I-40 west from the Carson County line to Spur 228 for crack sealing.

Expect various lane closures on I-27 around the 26th Street intersection for landscaping.

The inside lane of the I-27 southbound frontage road from Interstate 40 eastbound will be closed at the interchange.

Both the eastbound and westbound inside lanes of I-40 at Loop 335 (Soncy) are closed. Only one lane is open on the eastbound and westbound frontage roads between Loop 335 and Helium Road, alternating in a left then right fashion.

The eastbound and westbound inside lanes of I-40 will be closed from I-27 to Grand Street.

The outside lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road will be closed in the area of Osage Street.

South Loop 335 (Hollywood):

From Western Street to Georgia Street, traffic will, at times, be reduced to a single lane with one way traffic control by flaggers.

From Washington Street to Valley View Lane, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

The on-ramp from Washington Street to westbound Loop 335 has been temporally realigned for widening.

The intersection of South Western Street and Loop 335 is being controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and Loop 335 has a four-way stop condition.

There will be work on the shoulders between Washington and Georgia Streets along Loop 335.

All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events. Slow down in work zones.

For more information, call TxDOT Public Information Officer Sonja Gross at (806) 356-3256.

