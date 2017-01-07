Confused drivers & icy roads could reduce first responder response times

The political action committee Amarillo Matters is spending thousands of dollars to support certain city council candidates, and none of them are incumbents. The PAC has been lobbying in Austin for things like a vet school for Texas Tech and more TxDOT funding to improve Amarillo. At the local level, they said they need strong city leaders to have a strong presence in Austin. Members said they looked at each city council candidate's platform, background and experienc...
City engineers have completed several projects to improve Amarillo's drainage and reduce flood plains around playa lakes.
Two more eateries have new locations on Historic Route 66 and another is now in the works to open downtown.
Amarillo College is once again giving E.S.L learners the opportunity to excel in new areas.
If you're interested in becoming a foster parent, you have the chance to learn more this week.
