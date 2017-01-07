Confused drivers & icy roads could reduce first responder response times

Local firefighters are saying confused drivers and snowy conditions can delay their response times.

With icy roads Amarillo firefighters say it can decrease their response especially when drivers do not pull over for emergency vehicles.

One confused driver can reduce a response time down to at least 30 seconds and that time adds up when more than one confused driver is on the road.

"We want to remind people to pull over to the right side of the road and slow down," says Captain David Kouba, AFD Fire Station 6. "Now, people are going to be much more cautious in snow conditions. So, a lot of people are driving slower as it is but our fire trucks are also driving slower. We are adjusting our response times too, to make sure that we are safe on the road."

When you see an emergency vehicle with flashing lights, always pull to the right and come to a complete stop.

With this snow, firefighters have seen their incident rate rise to about 30 percent.

By simply pulling over to the right for all emergency vehicles you could be saving a life.

