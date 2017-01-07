Amarillo Museum of Art showcases local art

In an effort to continue to richen Amarillo's art community, the Amarillo Museum of Art is hosting a local artist exhibit.

This exhibit will highlight art done by anyone who wants to participate in our surrounding area.

Any age is allowed to submit any median of art, from sculptures to paintings and photos.

According to the museum this is a great way to get local art noticed.

"For the artists, it's a good opportunity to be able to hang your work and to be able to install it in the museum setting, which is not something that artists get an opportunity to do very often," says AMoA Director of Public Programs, Deana Craighead. "That's important for them. For us, this is a good opportunity to be able to be introduced to new talent."

In September, the Texas Commission on the Arts approved Amarillo to have an official cultural district that highlights local artists and historical buildings.

Now, other institutions and organizations like the Amarillo Museum of Art is working with open hands to continue the growth of the artistic community.

"We are always trying to be more collaborative with other art institutions and organizations in the Panhandle," said Craighead. "So, we want to work with those other groups because the richer those collaborations are the richer our community is. We consider that part of our job to not only collaborate but to do so in a meaningful way."

The AMoA Exhibit is now open to the public until Jan. 15 and is free.

Anyone who would like to see the artwork is welcome to visit the museum located at the Amarillo College at 2200 South Van Buren.

For more information about events at the museum, you can visit their website.

