Amarillo Economic Development Corporation names new president

After a long nationwide search, the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) has chosen a new president and CEO.

Native Texan Barry Albrecht is coming back to the Lone Star State to serve in this position for the AEDC.

Albrecht has 26 years of experience in economic development, working previously in Arizona and Oklahoma.

"He's got great energy and a lot of charisma which is important," said Brian Bruckner, Chairman of the AEDC Board of Directors. "He has leadership [when it comes to] bringing together different groups of people from across the community - business leaders and community leaders."

A former army pilot with a background in engineering, his career has had a special focus on the aerospace and defense industries.

He plans to use his connections with these and other fields to bring more businesses to Amarillo.

"I plan to use that leverage to bring in the types of opportunities that are going to provide premium careers and jobs, that provide an opportunity for our children," said Albrecht. "The types of opportunities that are going to enhance our lifestyle, not deteriorate it."

Albrecht is excited to be back in Texas, and said he has no plans to leave Amarillo.

"This is where I want to be home," said Albrecht. "Being able to live where you want to live and do what you love to do and make a difference in a community's life? What a perfect life."

Albrecht will start his new position on January 23rd, with a 90 day transition plan where he'll work with his staff on new strategic initiatives for the city's growth.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.