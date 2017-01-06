New additions to Moore County Airport

It doesn't look like much right now but a new building at the Moore County Airport will be Dumas' only BBQ joint.

"It's going over to Hogg's BBQ," said Moore County Airport Manager, Brandon Cox. "The owner has a few weeks to get stuff done and get everything open."

Hogg's BBQ is run by Dumas native, Tommy Ireland. He says he couldn't be happier to get his little joint off the ground at the airport.

"I'm very appreciative,"said Ireland. "It's a chance of a life time to me and I'm ready."

Cox says it's a good thing he's ready because the new restaurant is the finishing touches to what the airport should be like.

"We've grown so much over the last five years, it's just grown leaps and bounds," said Cox.

In recent years the airport has expanded their runways, recently added a mechanic shop, and has some of the cheapest jet fuel prices in the Texas Panhandle. Once the restaurant is finished, Economic Development Executive Director, Mike Running, says the facility will compete with others in the Panhandle.

"So, all that builds the big picture for us to be able to have that better opportunity to recruit those maintenance, repair and overhaul type of businesses,said Running. "And with the restaurant, that will helps draw more cross country traffic."

Beyond building a stronger aviation market in Dumas, Cox is hoping more locals will just come and check out what's new at the airport.

"Some people don't even know there's an airport here," said Cox."So, the more people we can get from town is a good thing."

Hogg's BBQ at the Moore County Airport is set to open in a few weeks in early February.

