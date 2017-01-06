Amarillo community unites to help the Balderas family

The Amarillo community continues to come together and show their support for the Balderas family.

Right now, the sisters from the St. Francis Convent are collecting clothing, household items and toiletries for the family.

"It is spectacular to see the collaboration from all the residents in in Amarillo," Sister Valentine Curry said. "Everyone from our church community, to other residents have been coming together, it is something very nice to see, and I am glad that we can help this family".

The sisters said the Balderas family has been a part of their church community for years now and want to help them get through their hardship.

They are also providing family members, who are traveling from out of town, with a place to stay.

Sister Curry said they have received plenty of clothing and are in need of household items and toiletries.

The Saint Francis Convent is located at 4301 NE 18 and will be accepting donations throughout the week from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.