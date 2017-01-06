Local school districts receive poor preliminary grades in A-F system

Preliminary results from the new A-F grading system were made public Friday, Jan. 6, and school districts from Amarillo, Canyon, Highland Park Bushland and Dumas all received disappointing grades.

The report shows the districts were assigned more Fs than As and averaged a grade between a D and C.

Administrators are encouraging people not to give these grades too much credit, as they are based primarily on standardized testing and the grading system is subject to change.

"As educators, we expect to be held accountable," said CISD Superintendent Darryl Flusche. "We just want it to be through a sense of fairness and we want to use the data to improve individual student performance."

The Commissioner of Education Mike Morath, who is in charge of the new format, said, "No inferences about official district or campus performance should be drawn from these ratings."

These results are meant for informational purposes for the next legislative session when this new format will be up for discussion.

Canyon and Bushland both received two Bs for student achievement and progress.

Highland Park was the only district in the five we analyzed that was awarded an A grade. This was for its ability to close performance gaps.

Here is the full preliminary report.

