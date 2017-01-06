Amarillo police arrest second suspect in La Salle homicide

Amarillo police have issued a second warrant for murder in the homicide case on La Salle.

Investigators with the Special Crimes Unit gathered evidence that Kevin Ryan Jackson, 28, was involved in the homicide.

Around 10 a.m., on Jan. 6, officers in the Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (PACE) located Jackson in the area of Amarillo Boulevard West and Hughes Street.

Jackson was placed under arrest for the warrant and booked in to the Potter County Detention Center for murder.

On Jan. 5, police also arrested Jon Santos Delgado-Gordon in connection to this homicide.

