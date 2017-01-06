TxDOT still working on snowy rural highways Friday morning

The Amarillo, Potter, and Randall County Office of Emergency Management joined the National Weather Service Severe Weather Expo today.
The Amarillo, Potter, and Randall County Office of Emergency Management joined the National Weather Service Severe Weather Expo today.
The Amarillo Music Teacher's Association hosted a book fair fundraiser at Barnes and Noble today.
The Amarillo Music Teacher's Association hosted a book fair fundraiser at Barnes and Noble today.
The "Barks and Bubbles" event was today to benefit Panhandle Paws of Hope.
The "Barks and Bubbles" event was today to benefit Panhandle Paws of Hope.
Jersey Mike's and Make-A-Wish North Texas Amarillo have partnered for a fundraiser throughout the month of April.
Jersey Mike's and Make-A-Wish North Texas Amarillo have partnered for a fundraiser throughout the month of April.
The Amarillo Branch of the NAACP along with PBS hosted a candidate forum today for Amarillo ISD school board candidates.
The Amarillo Branch of the NAACP along with PBS hosted a candidate forum today for Amarillo ISD school board candidates.