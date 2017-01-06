TxDOT still working on snowy rural highways Friday morning

The Texas Department of Transportation says crews are working Friday morning to clear snow-covered rural highways, some of which received up to 2" of snow overnight.

Barbara Seal from TxDOT's Childress District says personnel have worked throughout the night to treat the roadways, but drivers in some counties should use extra caution:

Hall County – heavy snow in the Hedley and Giles area on US 287 and is beginning to cover the roadway Wheeler County – snow has stopped, I-40 is clear, US 83 is snow packed with patchy snow on SH 152 Briscoe County – receiving heavy snow and all roads are covered with approximately 2” of snow Donley County – snow falling with some snow pack on US 287 Collingsworth County – snowing with snow packed roads in places

TxDOT's Childress District serves the counties of Wheeler, Donley, Collingsworth, Briscoe, Hall, Chidlress, Hardeman, Motley, Cottle, Foard, Dickens, King and Knox.

