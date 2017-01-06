APD ups crash count to 60 as snow calms

The Amarillo Police Department said it responded to more than 60 wrecks on Friday.

Many of the collisions were considered minor and none of the people involved reported severe injuries.

The APD and the Texas Department of Transportation remind drivers to maintain slower speeds until road conditions improve after a wintry storm dropped an average of 3 to 4 inches of snow across the Panhandle.

One of the 60 total wrecks in Amarillo caused traffic to stall on Interstate 40 near Ross Street for a brief period. Another just north of Amarillo involved a pickup truck crashing into a TxDOT snow plow driver.

Authorities in Oldham County say a rollover occurred early Friday morning, but could not immediately provide additional details.

Friday forecasts show subfreezing temperatures through the afternoon and evening, but the snow appears to be finished.

