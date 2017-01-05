Carol Lovelady named Panhandle-Plains director

Carol Lovelady has been named director of the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum (PPHM).

Walter Wendler, president of WTAMU, said Lovelady has served as the museum's interim director since mid-May and will begin her duties immediately.

"We conducted a careful review of a number of very qualified candidates," Wendler said. "Carol Lovelady rose to the top of the list as a person with tremendous interest in the PPHM and its continued development as a strong partner with West Texas A&M University."

As director, Lovelady will oversee all aspects of the museum's operations.

She will continue to build on the museum's reputation as well as the visitor base to share the cultural heritage of of the Texas Panhandle through its extensive collections, innovative exhibitions and educational programming.

"I am thrilled to be selected director of the PPHM," Lovelady said. "As the new director of Texas' largest history museum, I look back to Hattie Anderson, who founded the Panhandle-Plains Historical Society in 1921. She was a woman of vision, commitment and energy. It is an honor to follow in her footsteps 96 years later."

Lovelady also will be working with the museum's board of trustees and WTAMU to develop a strategic plan to meet the needs of the PPHM through 2025.

"Like Hattie, I too have a vision for the PPHM," Lovelady said. "I am committed to this area. This is where I belong. I am proud to be associated with the museum and the University. I am excited, and I am energized."

She brings almost 20 years of experience with PPHM to the position.

As interim, Lovelady quickly stepped in and facilitated acquisitions for the museum's collection, prepared the Legislative Appropriation Request and launched a fund-raising campaign.

