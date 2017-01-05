TxDOT resumes construction on project suspended for holidays

The "Barks and Bubbles" event was today to benefit Panhandle Paws of Hope.
The Amarillo Branch of the NAACP along with PBS hosted a candidate forum today for Amarillo ISD school board candidates.
Xcel Energy officials said a fault in an underground line caused a huge power outage in Southwest Amarillo today.
An arrest has been made in a December 9, 2016 shooting.
Law enforcement from Amarillo will be on top of The Donut Stop to raise awareness and money for a special cause.
