TxDOT resumes construction on project suspended for holidays

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has announced that construction will resume on several projects that were put on hold for the holiday season.

The I-40 bridge replacement at Soncy was put on hold to reduce traffic congestion around popular shopping venues during the holidays.

During that time, construction crews were reassigned to the connector linking eastbound I-40 lanes and the southbound I-27 highway.

With the additional personnel, crews were able to make significant progress on the retaining walls of the interchange.

The next phase of construction is less dependent on the number of workers but rather the weather conditions on site.

"That project is very weather dependent, obviously it's cold right now and it's going to be cold for the next several days," said Amarillo TxDOT Public Information Officer, Sonja Gross. "We have some concrete that needs to be poured and surfaces that need to be paved."

Engineers anticipate it could be spring before they can place the final paving surface on the interchange and expect to finish the entire project in May.

As for Soncy, crews are just beginning to put up the retaining wall in preparation for the first bridge replacement.

Starting Feb. 1, TxDOT will divert both east and westbound traffic onto the westbound bridge.

The eastbound bridge will then be demolished and improvements to the ramps on that side will be made.

During that time, crews will also be improving traffic signals, putting in concrete medians and improving turn around lanes on Soncy

The bridge replacement project is scheduled to be finished by November, and drivers should start preparing for extra delays in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.