3 in custody following brief standoff

Xcel Energy officials tell us a fault on an underground line may have caused an outage in Southwest Amarillo.
The Susan G. Komen organization previously had two independent branches in Amarillo and Lubbock.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension officials said area veterinarians are helping producers with livestock lost after wildfires ravished the Texas Panhandle.
An arrest has been made in a December 9, 2016 shooting.
Law enforcement from Amarillo will be on top of The Donut Stop to raise awareness and money for a special cause.
