3 in custody following brief standoff

Three wanted men have been arrested following a short morning stand off.

On Jan. 5, just after 10 a.m., a deputy from the Randall County Sheriff's Office was responded to an animal welfare check call at 1000 Ottawa Trail.

When the deputy arrived he made contact with a male subject at the residence.

Then the deputy went back to his patrol vehicle to run the subject for wants and warrants.

The subject was identified as 20-year-old Rico Villarreal, and he had a felony warrant out of Lubbock County for Assault on a Public Servant.

The deputy called for a back-up unit and tried to reinitiate contact at the house, but no one would answer the door.

More units were called to the scene and it was determined that the house was occupied by several people including a child.

Attempts to make contact by phone and using a public address system were not successful.

The responding deputies set a perimeter at that time.

The Hard Entry and Tactical Team (H.E.A.T.T.) and negotiators were called to the scene and surrounded the residence.

About 40 minutes later, a female with a child came out of the residence.

Then Villarreal exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Two more males and one female also exited the residence.

It was found that the two males had outstanding parole violation warrants and were arrested.

They are identified as 24-year-old Ismael Mendoza and 46-year-old Rudy Villarreal.

There were no injuries reported from this incident.

