Jury indicts man on aggravated sexual assault charges

A Potter County grand jury has indicted a man for robbing and sexually assaulting two men in March.

The jury indicted 44 year-old Aaron Willie Jones for four first-degree felonies last month. He faces 25 to 99 years in each case, according to court documents. The possible sentences are enhanced because he was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault and failure to register as a sex offender.

Jones faces two charges of aggravated sexual assault and two charges of aggravated robbery.

He eluded police during a standoff less than one week after the incidents, but they ultimately captured him on April 18 when they observed him stumbling on a roadway near East Amarillo Boulevard and North Lamar Street. Police initially charged him with public intoxication and parole violation.

