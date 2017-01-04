Local church robbed of audio equipment

UPDATE: Amarillo police ended the SWAT situation in southwest Amarillo around 9:45 Friday night, with no suspect in custody. Raul Holguin, 18, was allegedly in the house at SW 44th and Parker Street after police said he drove a stolen white Jeep Cherokee into the garage. Police were unable to locate Holguin, who is Hispanic, 5'7" and weighs around 140 pounds. Around 1 p.m. Friday, a witness said they saw Holguin attempting to break in to several cars and called the police...
The Susan G. Komen organization previously had two independent branches in Amarillo and Lubbock.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension officials said area veterinarians are helping producers with livestock lost after wildfires ravished the Texas Panhandle.
The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is bringing a garden to the area that features precious native crops that originated in the Panhandle.
Kassi, Kash and Artemis are on a mission to raise spirits provide affection and happiness to senior citizens who live in nursing homes.
