Local church robbed of audio equipment

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Surveillance footage released Wednesday shows the man who broke into a central Amarillo church over the weekend. Now the church is out thousands of dollars in audio equipment and officials need your help identifying the suspect. 

It was a quiet Saturday afternoon at St. Mary's Cathedral. Church crews had just left for the day around 3:00 p.m. and then a man in a green pick up shows up.

"We had left the church open for just a few minutes," Father Scott Raef. "So, it seems to us somebody was a bit familiar at least with our going's and coming's at the church."

The surveillance video shows a driver back his pick up at the back of the church. The video then cuts to the driver scoping out the inside before finding several speakers and walking out with them. 

"We're disheartened and disappointed," said Father Scott. "To get stuff stolen, it really does take from other programs and other ways to be blessing the community so that we can replace." 

With mass multiple times a week and upcoming fundraisers for St. Mary's, the loss of the speakers will be tough to deal with. The church is now heightening security to protect themselves and those who attend.

"We need to change some things up and tighten up the schedule and lock up the building," said Father Scott. "That's sad for us because we want a church to serve as a sanctuary, a place that people can access so they can come in, be quite and be with God." 

Despite the theft, Father Scott is hopeful the speakers will somehow be returned.

If you know anything about this theft, please call the Amarillo Police Department. 

