Canyon ISD seeing and accommodating student growth

Canyon Independent School District (CISD) is sharing their plans to provide more educational benefits to its rising student population.

CISD has over 9,800 enrolled students and that number just keeps growing.

Providing quality education is one way the district is trying to continue to attract enrollment and better prepare students for graduation.

"What growth means to a school district is a vote of confidence," said CISD Superintendent Darryl Flusche. "There are parents and families who want their children to be in Canyon ISD and that's exciting, that's very motivating for us but at the same time it brings challenges."

Flusche said the district doesn't get additional state funding to provide school buildings and facilities to accommodate their growing student body.

"Yeah, we want to maintain a quality of education and we don't want that to change because there are more kids coming in, we want to meet their needs and we also want them to perform at high levels," Flusche said.

While the school district continues to see growth in all schools, Randall High School is attracting significant attention, as the school holds more than 1,600 students.

With a focus also on high school students, there is an effort to help advance their skills and encourage higher education.

Right now, the district is focusing on making relationships with local colleges and businesses to help better prepare their students after graduation.

"We have a plan for students leaving eighth grade coming into ninth grade, every year there's a well communicated thought out plan that involves partnerships with corporations such a Bell Helicopter and Pantex," Flusche said. "We are also working with West Texas A&M University and Amarillo College because we want to make sure that our kids have skill sets when they leave high school."

During a students first year of high school, they will be introduced to career options and interests, sophomores will then be expected to begin discussing a four year college plan.

Once this is complete, students will attend career fairs, learn about college applications and scholarships

The superintendent also shared there is a discussion expected to take place in the spring about the possibly of a new facility to accommodate the growing high school population.

