Tire blowout causes semi-truck fire on US-287

A semi-truck caught fire while traveling on US-287, according to authorities.

On Jan. 4, around 3 p.m., the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a semi-truck fire in the area of US-287 and Central Ave.

When crews arrived, they spotted the truck pulled over on the side of the road with a part of the contents of the trailer in flames.

The truck driver was waved down by other drivers when they realized the trailer was on fire.

Then the truck driver immediately pulled over and called 911.

After the fire was contained, authorities determined that one of the trailers inner tires had blown out and then caught fire from friction.

The fire traveled up the outer wall of the trailer and into the trailer which was carrying over 38,000 pounds of frozen ground beef.

Amarillo's Environmental Health Department condemned the entire shipment of beef.

The damage of the trailer and its contents is estimated to be $130,000.

