Helping the Balderas family - where, what and how to donate

Friends and neighbors of the Balderas family, and Amarilloans across the city, are coming together to collect money and clothing for the family.

Peter Balderas, his wife and 4 children remain in the hospital after losing four other children to pesticide inhalation Monday.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, the following update was posted by a source close to the Balderas' on a GoFundMe page created for the family:

"As of right now, three of the Balderas kids are doing really well. Still some medical issues with dad and another child. Mom is in a sedated state. She needs much continued prayer. She is in critical condition."

There are several ways you can help the family when they are able to leave the hospital:

GoFundMe

There is one official GoFundMe page set up to raise funds for the family. You can donate by clicking here .

Amarillo National Bank

There is an account set up through ANB called the "Balderas Family Benefit Fund." You can donate to this fund in one of three ways:

Visit any ANB branch

Call (806) 378-8200

Mail to: Attn. Tellers Workroom, P.O. Box 1, Amarillo, TX 79105

St. Laurence Catholic Church

Clothing donations can be brought to the church located at 2300 N. Spring St. Call (806) 383-2261 for information.

The following sizes are needed:

Teen girl tops, sizes medium and large

Young/teen boy shirts, size medium

Girls shoes, sizes 7, 8 and 10

Boys shoes, sizes 10 1/2 and 11

Fiesta Foods

Their store at the corner of SE 10th and Arthur will match donations for the Balderas family up to $2,500 through Jan. 31.

Chicken Express

Their location on Tascosa Road will donate 10 percent of all sales made on Monday, Jan. 9, to the Balderas family.

Lemongrass Sushi & Wok

The restaurant will donate 20 percent of its sales made on Monday, Jan. 9, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. Just mention that you want to help the Balderas family.

Lupita's Grill

The restaurant at 3221 S. Western St. will donate 20 percent of its sales on Friday, Jan. 6, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Donation Jars

These can be found at the following locations:

Key Nutrition, 325 N. Buchanan

Warren CAT, 1101 S. FM 1912

Advanced Insurance, 3310 S. Georgia St.

Brown Insurance, 1621 N. Grand St.

Chick-Fil-A, 5544 W. Amarillo Blvd

Addiction Tattoo Studio, 2514 Paramount Blvd

Tacos Garcia, 1100 Ross St.

La Frontera, 1401 S. Arthur St.

Wade Gordon Academy

On Friday, Jan. 13, this salon will donate all proceeds collected through haircuts and colors. They will also be accepting donations. Appointments can be made by calling (806)-331-9233.

