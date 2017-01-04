Helping the Balderas family - where, what and how to donate

The Susan G. Komen organization previously had two independent branches in Amarillo and Lubbock.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension officials said area veterinarians are helping producers with livestock lost after wildfires ravished the Texas Panhandle.
The Amarillo Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the 4000 block of South Parker Street as authorities deal with a barricaded subject.
The Wildcat Bluff Nature Center is bringing a garden to the area that features precious native crops that originated in the Panhandle.
Kassi, Kash and Artemis are on a mission to raise spirits provide affection and happiness to senior citizens who live in nursing homes.
