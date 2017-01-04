Hemphill County Sheriff's Office believes missing teen left willingly

Thomas Brown (left) and his mother, Penny Meek (right) / Source: Penny Meek

It's been almost six weeks since 18-year-old Thomas Brown went missing and authorities now believe he left on his own accord.

This week, the Hemphill County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety met to discuss the evidence of this case.

According to Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis, all evidence authorities have collected indicate that Brown left Canadian willingly.

Authorities found no signs of foul play or of assault, but fear that Brown could be in danger now, saying "there's just no telling what happened once he left Canadian."

Lewis said the sheriff's office gets calls every day of possible sightings of Brown.

Law enforcement officers are not currently conducting any ground searches but continue to follow leads and look at surveillance videos.

This is still an ongoing investigation of a missing person.

A $12,500 reward is still available for anyone whose information or tips lead to the return or recovery of Thomas Brown.

If you have any information on Brown or his whereabouts, contact the Hemphill County Sheriff's Office at (806) 323-5324.

