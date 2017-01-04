Man wanted in Monday's homicide now in police custody

Amarillo police have confirmed to NewsChannel 10 the man wanted in connection to Monday morning's homicide is now in custody.

Officials said Jon Santos Delgado-Gordon, 26, was arrested around midnight and is currently being questioned in the case.

Earlier this week, Amarillo police issued a warrant for Delgado-Gordon in connection to the murder of Jacob Isaac Valdez, who was found dead inside a home in the 1600 block of LaSalle.

At this time it is unknown if Delgado-Gordon has been booked into jail.

The case is still under investigation so if you have any information about the crime or suspect police ask you to submit an anonymous tip at 374-4400 or online.

