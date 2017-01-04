Shadows of doubt fall on new Texas rules surrounding abortion

A federal judge may be casting doubt on the legality of new Texas rules requiring burial or cremation of fetal remains. The judge is asking if they might override existing state cremation law.

U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks has already issued a temporary restraining order against the controversial rules. They were set to take effect last month - however, he has since asked state lawyers to clarify if they might supersede a previous Texas law.

The previous law permits the scattering of ashes on any private property with owner's consent.

A hearing was scheduled Wednesday

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.