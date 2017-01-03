Wind farm construction stimulates rural economy

Oldham County will see a fair economic boost thanks to the addition on a new wind farm.

The Canadian Breaks wind farm will be the sixth wind farm built in Oldham County.

Construction on the $400,000 wind farm has attracted out of state workers to this rural area which rarely sees a stimulus of this size.

"During construction we will have 400 to 500 individuals in the county that are utilizing our stores, restaurants and all of our other services," said Oldham County Judge Don R. Allred. "That is direct revenue that comes into this county, not just revenue moved around as usual."

Currently, the foundation of these wind turbines are being dug on farms in the area.

While the foundation takes up a great deal of space, once finished the impact to the farm land is minimal.

"It is a great marriage between two industries," Allred said. "It does not cost farmers their ability to harvest their product and it gives them additional revenue which is always welcome."

Once construction is finished in 2018, the facility will generate $320,000 annually for the county's general fund.

This is due to a tax abatement agreement reached between the farm owners and Oldham County.

Of the five wind farms already built in this area, three are still in its tax abatement deal, while the other two have finished their 10 year agreement.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.