Two arrested in relation to $300,000 marijuana seizure

Potter County Sheriff's Deputies arrested two people Jan. 2 after they say they found $300,000 worth of marijuana in their vehicle.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on I-40 near mile marker 56 after the vehicle made a traffic offense.

During the traffic stop, a K9 alerted deputies that there were narcotics in the vehicle.

Upon a search, 3 suitcases were found containing 56 bags of marijuana weighing in at 50 pounds.

Deputies arrested California residents, Giovani Caraballo, 26, and Eli DelaCruz, 27, for felony possession of marijuana.

The two were booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

