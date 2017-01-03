Popular Christmas gift recalled after child is injured

Hundreds of one popular Christmas gift are being recalled after one child was injured.

JOYRIDER three wheeled scooters have a defect that causes the front wheels to come off while riding it. They have a low, foot-gripping deck, multicolored hand-grips and an adjustable metal T-bar handle. The scooters are made of metal and plastic and come in a variety of colors.

The tracking label sticker can be found on the back of the scooter, with batch PO number of G20140423. Recalled model numbers are: GT5048R, GT5110R, GT5121R, GT5124R, GT5125R, GT5122R, GT5117R, GT5123R. Model numbers can be found on the bottom of the scooter base, on the receipt and on the packaging.

Most were sold online at Amazon and Zulily ranging in price from $50-$80.

Company officials say you should stop using the scooter immediately as it is a fall hazard and free repair kits will be provided.

For free repair contact GLOPO toll-free at 855-965-1704 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online at www.GlopoUsa.com and click on “Online Form” for more information.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.