Popular Christmas gift recalled after child is injured

It's been exactly one month since wildfires began to spread throughout the Panhandle, taking land, lives, structures and livestock.
Authorities are investigating a shots fired call made from an Amarillo nightclub early Thursday that sent one person to the hospital in non life-threatening condition, according to the Amarillo Police Department.
Police say malfunctioning phones from a local business office caused the disruption of emergency lines Thursday morning.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, April 6
Area authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a Moore County woman.
