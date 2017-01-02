Victim in La Salle homicide identified

If you're on the job hunt, the Texas Department of Public Safety may have a place for you.
The First United Methodist Church of Hereford had their 6th annual Blessing of the Bikes this morning.
As we begin a new work week, we have a look at some area lane closures that could cause you a delay.
The Amarillo, Potter, and Randall County Office of Emergency Management joined the National Weather Service Severe Weather Expo today.
The Amarillo Music Teacher's Association hosted a book fair fundraiser at Barnes and Noble today.
