Victim in La Salle homicide identified

The Special Crimes Unit has identified 36-year-old Jacob Isaac Valdez as the victim in the La Salle homicide.

Sergeant Brent Barbee said the Amarillo Police Department was called to the 1600 block of La Salle just before 8 a.m. on Jan. 2, on reports of a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found Valdez deceased inside the home, but officers do not believe he was the home's resident.

Police are still investigating this homicide and ask anyone with information to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or the Special Crimes Unit at 378-9486.

