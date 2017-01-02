Neighbors to hold vigil for poison victims

Neighbors of the Balderas family will be hosting a vigil for those who were killed after lethal fumes filled their home in Northeast Amarillo.
The ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. this evening and will be held at 1301 Carolyn St.
Neighbors hope to educate the public about unknown poisons and how deaths like these can be prevented in the future.
The public is welcome to attend.
NewsChannel10 crews will be present and provide more information from attendees on the News at 10.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Balderas family with their losses.
