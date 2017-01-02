22-year-old in jail after New Year's Day DUI

One woman is in jail after driving under the influence, according to police.

Around 5 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers were sent to the area of 31st and South Washington on a traffic accident.

Upon arrival, officers found that a white Cadillac and a black Toyota were involved.

Initial investigation indicates that both vehicles were northbound in the 3000 block of South Washington prior to the collision.

The front of the Cadillac struck the rear of the Toyota, causing the Toyota to leave the roadway and hit an unoccupied pickup parked in the driveway at 3005 South Washington.

The Cadillac came to rest facing southbound in the northbound lanes of Washington.

The driver of the Toyota had to be extracted from the vehicle by firefighters.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was admitted with what could be a life-threatening injury.

Officers found the female driver of the Cadillac near the intersection of 33rd and South Washington.

Officers detained her and determined that she showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

Haiden Noelle Sloan, 22, was arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury.

Intoxication assault is a 3rd degree felony, punishable by two to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

